Firefighter Rescues Dog That Fell Through Half-Frozen Lake

A Massachusetts firefighter braved a half-frozen lake to rescue a dog that had fallen through the ice.

The Blackstone Police Department got a call that a dog named Rosie had fallen into Harris Pond around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Rosie had once before fallen through the half-frozen lake, according to the police department’s Facebook post.

They responded with the help of the Blackstone Fire Department, and Firefighter Blake volunteered for the chilling rescue.

Blake, outfitted in a survival suit, waded through the icy lake and took several seconds to let the pup get to know him before grabbing her tightly.

He then floated in the icy water as his teammate pulled him back toward dry land.

“Nice job by all,” the Facebook post read.

