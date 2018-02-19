Into the Void: The World’s Darkest Ever Building Opens in Pyeongchang

A newly opened building in Pyeongchang sits in stark contrast to the bright white snow of the Olympic slopes.

The structure, which is being called the “darkest building in the world,” was unveiled over the weekend.

Designed by British architect Asif Khan, the rectangular building near the Olympic stadium is coated with a new material called VantaBlack VBx2, which can absorb almost 99 percent of the light hitting its surface.

According to Khan, the exterior of the building represents the universe. It features almost 2,000 light rods which symbolize the stars.

Visitors look like they are entering a portal to another universe when they step inside the building. Inside they enter a completely white room with thousands of water droplets gliding on marble carvings.

The building, which is a temporary pavilion for car maker Hyundai, is part of a display to show how energy could be produced from hydrogen.

“It symbolizes a very pure future society, without any constraints and very big positive opportunities,” Ilhwan Kim a manager of Hyundai Motor Creative Works told the Associated Press. “Each droplet symbolizes fuel cell electric vehicles that are running inside the new society, and also brings an idea of fuel, the fuel that is hydrogen.”

