Kody Roberts continues #KeepGoodGoing movement after Las Vegas shooting

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — In the days after the Las Vegas tragedy, Hilliard resident Kody Robertson not only reflected on the events of that night, but on the new friend he gained and lost, Michelle Vo.

“In a lot of her [social media] posts, she had #KeepGoodGoing. I don’t know who told me about it but someone just kind of told me that’s how she lived her life. That’s what she believed,” said Robertson.

That hashtag struck a chord with Kody. So much so, he decided to have shirts made with the hashtag on them, and took it with him to her memorial service.

He’s worn the shirt to every concert he’s been to since the tragedy, and given one to a number of country music artists, including Jason Aldean, who was on the stage in Las Vegas when the shots began.

“It was good for me to talk with him and it helped me a lot. I wanted him to at least make a connection to her. We all see the names and the faces but I wanted to connect him and I wanted to pass along her message,” said Robertson.

But Kody wanted to do more. So along with fellow survivors, he started doing 58 random acts of kindness, in honor of the 58 victims. Many of them at this coffee shop in Hilliard.

“Essentially it says I’m a survivor of the mass shooting and this random act of kindness is for one of the victims that day. Hopefully they can pay it forward, put a smile on someone’s face. and hopefully they do a random act of kindness after that,” said Robertson.

Life will never be the same for Kody, but thanks to Michelle, it surely has more meaning.

“I try to look at the positives now. I still have no idea why I’m here. Why didn’t get hit. So many people did. Instead of focusing on the negative, I want to focus on the positives. Pass along a good message and kind of just keep good going,” said Robertson.

Proceeds from any #KeepGoodGoing t-shirt sales go towards a college scholarship fund in honor of Michelle Vo. For more information, go to https://www.customink.com/fundraising/keepgoodgoing2