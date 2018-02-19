Make-A-Wish helps 14-year-old girl publish book

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants more than 100 wishes a year here in Central Ohio to children with critical conditions.

On Monday one of those wishes was granted fo14-year-old old girl who won’t let a lifelong disease hold her back. NBC 4’s Elyse Chengery introduces us to Timberly White and her journey with sickle cell disease.

Timberly White’s wish was to create a book because she wants other children with sickle cell disease to know they aren’t alone.

Melissa Kennedy from Make-A-Wish says, “She’s incredible, for her of all the wishes she could wish for to pick a book that tells her story and that raises awareness and education about sickle cell I think it’s incredible.”

“It means a lot to me to get the message across to the people. When I was younger all my principals and my teachers and everybody at my school would ask what is sickle cell? How do you deal with it and all that so why don’t I just get a quick reference guide and give it to them so they can know what the disease is about and how I live with it,” said Timberly.

Diagnosed with sickle cell disease when she was a baby, Timberly says at times the disease gets so bad that it causes so much pain that sometimes she can’t walk for days.

“If you get dehydrated, or you do too much, or too hot, or too cold, your cells will get sickle and will start to hurt in that area and it’ll be a crisis so you have to go to the hospital,” said Timberly.

Her doctor, Susan Creary at Nationwide Children’s Hospital says Timberly is a great patient, always staying positive.

“I think she just embodies what we hope patients want to do and help other people. She’s doing very well she takes good care of herself, her family is very supportive of her and those are the things that we want patients to do,” said Creary.

Despite having sickle cell disease and losing her father at a young age she remains positive about life saying that’s the best way to be.

“Stay positive because negativity will not do nothing for you,” said Timberly.

And her thoughts on her make a wish experience? “Very cool, very cool! What I’m going to remember is good luck and congratulations,” says White.

This Make-A-Wish has sparked Timberly to want to write another book. She hopes her second book called Against all odds will be complete within the next two years.