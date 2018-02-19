Melania Affectionately Rests Hand on Trump’s Arm at Mar-a-Lago Party

There was a rare public display of affection between the Trumps Saturday as Melania was seen resting her hand on her husband’s arm.

A photo taken at a Studio 54-themed party at Mar-a-Lago also shows the president putting his hand on Melania’s knee.

Over recent weeks, amid reports of Trump’s past infidelities, there has been speculation that Melania is giving him the cold shoulder, including suggestions that she swatted away his hand as they left the White House.

The party at Mar-a-Lago Saturday came hours after the couple visited survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., at Broward Health North Hospital.

Over the rest of the weekend, the president launched what The New York Times called “a two-day Twitter tirade that was unusually angry and defiant even by Mr. Trump’s standards.”

The president usually spends his Mar-a-Lago weekends playing golf, but The New York Times and Washington Post say Trump’s top aides didn’t like how it would look if he was photographed on the golf course so soon after the high school shooting. Instead Trump found himself in his club spending hours watching cable news and getting more agitated.

In tweets over the weekend, he chastised the FBI and the Mueller investigation over the indictments of 13 Russians who they say meddled with the 2016 presidential elections.

Funny how the Fake News Media doesn’t want to say that the Russian group was formed in 2014, long before my run for President. Maybe they knew I was going to run even though I didn’t know! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018

General McMaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians and that the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems. Remember the Dirty Dossier, Uranium, Speeches, Emails and the Podesta Company! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said “it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer.” The Russian “hoax” was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia – it never did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

He also appeared to blame the FBI’s investigation for Wednesday’s shooting, saying, “They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.”

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

The barrage continued Sunday night when Trump capped off his weekend tweet storm with a swipe at Oprah following her “60 Minutes” report. She spoke to Michigan voters about the president.

He called the talk show icon “very insecure” and said he hopes she runs for office against him “so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

Oprah has not commented on the president’s tweets.

