Ohio police say pastor helps rob Sunday school teacher

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say a gun-wielding Ohio pastor and two family members robbed a Sunday school teacher at their church.

The Blade newspaper reports that St. Paul’s AME pastor Anthony Morris, wife Zelda Morris and 19-year-old daughter Kamali Morris are charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

Police say 39-year-old Nickema Turner of Maumee was in her class teaching when the teen grabbed her by the hair. They say Zelda Morris punched Turner in her face and the pastor then threw Turner to the ground. Police say that Zelda Morris dumped out Turner’s purse and took items including a stun gun and cellphone. The pastor allegedly held a gun on Turner.

No attorneys were listed in court records.

Turner was treated at the scene by first responders.

