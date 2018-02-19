Peter Wang, Student Killed Holding Doors Open at Parkland School, Deserves Military Burial: Petition

A 15-year-old student who died helping others escape when gunfire erupted at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School should be given a full-honors military burial, according to a petition launched by his friends.

Peter Wang was among the 17 people killed when Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire on Wednesday.

Wang, a member of Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, died making sure his classmates made it out of the building alive, a petition to the White House said.

“He was a JROTC Cadet who was last seen, in uniform, holding doors open and thus allowing other students, teachers, and staff to flee to safety,” the petition said.

“Wang was killed in the process,” the petition continued. “His selfless and heroic actions have led to the survival of dozens in the area. Wang died a hero, and deserves to be treated as such, and deserves a full honors military burial.”

The petition was created on Friday on the White House’s official petition site, where it is guaranteed a response if it garners 100,000 signatures by March 18.

As of Monday, at least 23,983 people had signed the petition.

Wang was a freshman at the high school. He hoped to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point.

He had two younger brothers, ages 11 and 5, and planned to celebrate Chinese New Year’s eve with his family on Thursday, according to reports.

Those who knew him remembered him as a driven and kind boy who made the day brighter.

“He was a wonderful student & had an amazing disposition & personality,” his sixth grade math teacher wrote on Facebook. “He is thought of so fondly by those of us who had him in class, he was a joy to work with. Our heart wrenching condolences to Peter’s parents and brothers; may the memory of Peter be a blessing to all who knew his beautiful soul.”

On Tuesday, Wang’s funeral will be held at Kraeer Funeral Home in Coral Springs and he will be laid to rest at Star Of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery in North Lauderdale.

To sign the petition, click here.

