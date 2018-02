(WCMH) — President Donald Trump has officially endorsed Mitt Romney in the Utah Senate race.

In a tweet Monday night, Pres. Trump said, “.@MittRomney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful State of Utah. He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement!”

