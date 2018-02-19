Suspect accused of killing Westerville police officers to appear in court on Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of shooting and killing two Westerville police officers is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Quentin Smith, 30, was released from the hospital where he received treatment for injuries investigators said he sustained during the Feb. 10 shootings.

He was immediately transferred to the Franklin County Jail.

Smith is charged with two counts of aggravated murder for the deaths of Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli.

According to The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law professor Ric Simmons, the aggravated murder charges will allow the prosecution to seek the death penalty.

“Its a statutory provision that bumps up a sort of standard murder into a more severe crime,” he explained.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said his team will ask the judge to hold Smith in jail without bond.

On Monday, Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer addressed Smith’s transfer to jail.

“Some of the questions that have arisen and people want to know, what are our feelings with the individual being released from the hospital and taken to jail?” he explained. “I will not even acknowledge him by his name.”

Smith’s arraignment is scheduled to begin at 9am on Tuesday in Franklin County Municipal Court.