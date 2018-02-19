The Podium Day 10: All in the (Olympic) family; Vermont’s Olympic pedigree

NBC Olympics.com Published:

 Imagine having a family member as an Olympian. How cool! 

All the time, stress, excitement around competing in the Olympics are very real for the loved ones of Olympians.

Enter Craig Kilburg, the fiancé of an Olympic speedskater Mia Manganello.

In Day 10’s episode, The Podium  team watches Manganello’s race with Kilburg, who details how he copes with the stress on the sidelines. Plus, Katie Couric has the story of how a small town in Vermont has sent a resident to nearly every Winter Olympics since 1984.

The Podium will publish daily episodes, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.

The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Art19, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s