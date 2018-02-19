Towering Ash Clouds Fill the Sky as Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung Volcano Erupts

Ominous smoke clouds filled Indonesia’s skies after a volcano erupted Monday morning.

Mount Sinabung on the island of Sumatra spewed ash and clouds that stretched more than three miles in the air.

Approximately 30,000 people living near the volcano were ordered to evacuate ahead of the eruption, and the Volcanic Ash Advisory Center in Darwin, Australia, issued a “red notice” to airlines travelling in the area.

Officials said no one was hurt due to the volcano eruption, although Mount Sinabung, located on the “ring of fire,” was responsible for multiple fatalities in 2016, 2014 and 2010.

Previously, the volcano was dormant for 400 years.

RELATED STORIES



Ahead of Movie On Granite Mountain Hotshots, Widows of Firefighters Remember Their Hero Husbands





Volcano Erupts in the Philippines, Leaving Towns in Darkness





In Hot Water: Bikini-Clad Surfer Rides Waves As Volcano Erupts Into the Ocean

