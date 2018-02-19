TWO records to be crushed on Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – February is such a fun month in Central Ohio. It can be a month that brings you the worst of Winter, or a very nice taste of Spring right when you need it!

We are going to get that taste of Spring this week, but specifically on Tuesday when not one but two records will be shattered that day.

Record warm lows, and record warm highs are expected Tuesday, but how abnormal is it?

The normal low temperature on Tuesday morning is 26°, our forecast low of 59° would be 33° above normal, and 10° above the all time record for the warmest low for the date. Now, that is the low from midnight to midnight, so our 59° overnight tonight, should occur before/at daybreak Tuesday. Temps will stay warm enough before midnight Tuesday night that the morning low will hold.

The normal high temperatures for Tuesday is 42°, our forecast of 73° would be 31° above normal, it would also be 5° above the all time record warm temperature for the date. Interestingly, the morning low of 59° would be 17° above our normal high, and just 9° shy of the record high set two years ago.

Tuesday could be a top 10 warmest day of Meteorological Winter (Dec. – Feb.)

If you just go off the warmest recorded temperature in this three month period, last February 24th will stand alone at 78°

1st 78° 2-24-2017

2nd 76° 12-3-1982

3rd 75° 2-26-2000

4th 74° 2-25-2000

4th 74° 2-11-1999

4th 74° 1-25-1950

7th 73° 2-20-2018

7th 73° 12-06-1998

7th 73° 2-25-1957

If you go off the average (high + low / 2) temperature for the day tomorrow could be tied for the 4th warmest day in this period

1st 68.5° (78/59) 2-24-2017

1st 68.5° (76/61) 12-3-1982

3rd 67.5° (73/62) 12-06-1998

4th 66.0° (73/59) 2-20-2018

4th 66.0° (74/58) 1-25-1950

Enjoy this Spring-like week ahead, it is going to be a warmer and wetter than normal week ahead. In fact this looks to extend into the start of March as well.

If you every have questions on records, climate, or any other weather questions, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave