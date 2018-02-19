Uber Eats driver accused of shooting, killing customer

ATLANTA, GA (WCMH) – An Uber Eats driver accused of killing a customer is behind bars after turning himself in Monday afternoon.

According to WSB, Robert Bivens, 37, turned himself into Atlanta Police on Monday after homicide detectives secured an arrest warrant for felony murder.

Police say Ryan Thornton, 30, placed an order through Uber Eats Saturday night. The food was delivered to Thornton’s condo around 11:30pm, and that’s when witnesses said they heard gunshots from the delivery car.

“I just don’t expect it,” said Julia Bird, who lives in the same neighborhood Thornton did. “I really feel safe here on a normal basis and it really makes me feel unsafe.”

When medics arrived to the scene, they transported Thornton to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Uber told WSB the company has a “no weapons” policy for their drivers. The company said they are cooperating with the investigation.

 

