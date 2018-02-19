US postal worker found fatally shot in mail truck in Dallas

By Published:

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a U.S. Postal Service worker has been found shot to death inside a mail truck along a busy highway.

Police released a statement Monday saying the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say officers found the worker’s body inside the government vehicle early Monday morning after responding to a reported shooting along Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas. The U.S. Postal Service operates two large complexes nearby.

Investigators say no arrests have been made and that they’re still trying to determine a motive in the shooting.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Dallas police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating. Inspector Amanda McMurrey had no immediate information Monday about the victim or where the federal employee was traveling.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s