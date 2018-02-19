Where is Joshua Thiede? Uber and Lyft Driver Dialed 911 Day He Disappeared, Family Says

A 29-year-old man missing for nearly a week may have called for help before he vanished without a trace, his family said.

“His last call was to 911,” Janet Thiede, the mother of Joshua Thiede, wrote on Facebook. “We love him and need to find him.”

Joshua Thiede was last seen driving for either Uber or Lyft on Wilshire Boulevard just north of the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles, Calif., last Monday.

The Ohio native moved to Los Angeles to launch a new organic shoe line that would benefit the homeless and was driving for the ride-sharing apps to supplement his income, his sister wrote on social media.

Thiede reportedly dialed 911 around 11 a.m. on the day he was last seen, but the call disconnected before a dispatcher answered the line.

“He hasn’t been seen or heard from since, and his family is very concerned,” the Los Angeles Police Department said.

All of his social media accounts were also deleted.

“It is not like Josh to lose contact with his family and friends,” a missing poster said.

Since he disappeared, Thiede’s loved ones have searched for him nonstop.

“Any information we receive, we pass onto the police and we share it with each other,” his mother wrote. “One of the most challenging parts to our search is that LA does not appear to have a 24-hour, seven day a week group that looks for missing persons. We are losing time. The detectives are very good, but running leads takes time.”

Thiede was driving a 2014 black Nissan Altima with the license plate 7CSD450 when he vanished, police said. The car has not yet been found.

“A private investigator called me and said that Joshua’s car could be in one of the underground parking garages,” his mother wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “Please do not go into the garage alone. If you are out in LA today and park in a garage, please check the floor you are on for Joshua’s car.”

Loved ones have said that the ride-sharing apps have not given them any information about the last passenger Thiede may have driven.

“The police also must go through legal channels to request vital, time-sensitive information from Uber/Lyft,” his mother said. “Families can’t request it.”

A spokesman for Uber told InsideEdition.com they are cooperating with police. Lyft did not immediately respond to InsideEdition.com’s request for comment.

Anyone with information about Thiede’s whereabouts is asked to call the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800, 877-527-3247 or 911. Tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

