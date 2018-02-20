As ‘Black Panther’-Mania Sweeps the Nation, Kids Stage Photo Shoot Inspired by Film

Black Panther continues to break box office records and now the film’s larger-than-life characters have now been brought down to a pint-sized level, thanks to Inside Edition.

At Toddlewood Studios in New York, makeup artists use the movie poster as a guide, transforming a group of youngsters into the film’s now-iconic characters.

Photographer Tricia Messeroux was up to the challenge, but making a younger replica of the Black Panther cast was quite the undertaking.

“We got 10 kids — lots of big personalities and lots of wardrobe, makeup,” she told Inside Edition.

Messeroux was able to recreate the film’s namesake, Black Panther/T’Challa — played by Chadwick Boseman — as well as his love interest, Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia.

Another little boy stepped in to fulfill the role of the wise Zuri, portrayed by veteran actor Forest Whitaker

The kids appeared to enjoy getting into their roles as mini-warriors from the mystical African nation of Wakanda.

With the help of a Photoshop, the recreation of the posted came to life at Toddlewood.

