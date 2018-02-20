Body found near Hayden Run Road identified as missing teen Payton Young

By Published: Updated:
(Columbus Police)

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — A body pulled from the Scioto River Monday has been identified as missing teen Payton Young.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the Hayden Falls Park area on the report of a body found, Monday night.

The body was later identified as missing Young.

Young, 17, was reported missing January 21, 2018 at approximately 7:30pm. Her car was found in a parking lot near the falls.

The cause of Young’s death is still being investigated by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-645-8477.

 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s