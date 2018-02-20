Body found near Hayden Run Road identified as missing teen Payton Young

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — A body pulled from the Scioto River Monday has been identified as missing teen Payton Young.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the Hayden Falls Park area on the report of a body found, Monday night.

The body was later identified as missing Young.

Young, 17, was reported missing January 21, 2018 at approximately 7:30pm. Her car was found in a parking lot near the falls.

The cause of Young’s death is still being investigated by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-645-8477.