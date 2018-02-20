Bodycam Footage Shows Moment Officer Leaps Into Freezing Water to Rescue Man

Police in England have released bodycam footage of the moment an officer bravely leapt into bone-chilling water over the weekend to save a man in distress.

Officers with Greater Manchester Police began negotiating with a man Saturday on Hardy’s Gate Bridge, over the River Irwell, after receiving calls with concerns about the man’s welfare, the department said.

After a short time, the man fell into the river and was in distress, police said in a statement.

On seeing the man in the water, Mohammed Nadeem, a student officer, jumped into the river and swam toward him, according to the statement.

Nadeem was able to grab hold of the man and drag him to safety, where he was treated by paramedics before he was taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

“As with any incident that we respond to, the safety of the public is our No. 1 priority and sometimes that means putting them first, ahead of your own safety,” Superintendent Rick Jackson of GMP’s Bury Borough said. “Without hesitation, PC Nadeem dived off an eight-foot drop into freezing, deep and fast-moving water.”

In addition to his commendation, the Baywatch-inspired rescue won Nadeem a moniker that may last him the rest of his career.

“He’s also gained the nickname ‘The Hoff’ by his colleagues, so I’m sure he won’t be forgetting this anytime soon!” Jackson said.

