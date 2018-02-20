Capital University Volleyball holds ‘Draft Day’ for 7-year-old battling cystic fibrosis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Capital University Women’s Volleyball team held a special “Draft Day” to officially welcome 7-year-old Sandra Love, a young girl battling cystic fibrosis (CF), to their team.

As a newborn, Sandra was diagnosed with CF, a rare disorder that damages the lungs, causing fluids to thicken or build up, making it difficult to breathe at times. However, upon meeting Sandra, one would never know she was ill by her beaming smile.

“Sandra’s just so outgoing…she just doesn’t know a stranger, she loves everybody, so these girls are fabulous, they really are,” said Sandra’s mother Erica.

The Crusaders cheered, took photos, and made posters with words of encouragement to welcome Sandra to their team. Erica could not be more grateful the players have welcomed her daughter with open arms.

“It’s a lonely feeling when you find out your child has this disease and you know nothing about it,” said Erica. However, she feels fortunate to have gotten involved with Team IMPACT, a national non-profit organization that connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with local college teams. Being part of the Crusader volleyball team has made a big impact on Sandra, as well as the players and coaching staff.

“To be able to have fun with her, and hang out with her and just give her a moment of being a kid and not have CF that day, or in that hour, it’s great for us,” said head coach Amanda Hubbard.

“It’s like nothing else because we don’t get that experience a lot, like coach said it’s very serious all the time, and it’s cool when we get to hang out with her and know that we’re giving her that breath of fresh air that she gives us,” said Tara Zinser, a freshman volleyball player.

As a new member of the team, Sandra has attended a few practices, as well as the team’s formal award ceremony.

“It’s really heartwarming because it’s programs like this that you’re thankful for as a parent because we’re here and involved and we’re just really grateful for it,” said Erica.