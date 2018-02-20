Disney Princess Elsa saves little girl’s birthday party

DENVER, CO (WCMH) — One of everyone’s worst fears as a child is throwing a party and no one showing up. That was the reality for a Colorado first grader but Disney Princess Elsa saved the day.

Leyana had been patiently waiting for her 7th birthday party for months. Her mother had made arraignments for Princess Elsa to be one of the party guests but sadly Elsa was the only one.

Leyana’s mother told KDVR, “It was horrible. It hurts. It hurts your heart.”

However, when there was a knock at the door and Elsa arrived the tide changed. Leyana was thrilled to sing and dance with Elsa. She even stated that it made her day better.

Lindsay Robert, who played the role of Elsa, has been the star of countless birthday parties but she had never experienced something quite like this.

Robert told KDVR, “It was soul crushing. Just all by herself. Just looking down. Just so sad and she just launched herself into my arms.”

Together Elsa and Leyana reenacted scenes from the film and learned the lesson that happiness comes from within.

Now, thanks to Queen Elsa’s Facebook post, the community is working together for a special birthday for Leyana.