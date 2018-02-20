Fergie’s Ex Josh Duhamel Brings Her Flowers After Her Divisive National Anthem Performance

Fergie can sure use some love after her star-spangled blunder at the NBA All-Star Game this past weekend, and it came in the form of flowers from her ex-husband.

Actor Josh Duhamel was seen bringing his former spouse a beautiful bouquet of pink and red roses, an apparent attempt to brighten her day.

Meanwhile, Deadspin has acquired grainy footage of Fergie’s rehearsal, showing the singer’s bluesy rendition was what she intended to do all along.

In a statement released Monday, she said she knew she was taking a risk.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” she said. “I’m a risk-taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Some online have compared Fergie’s performance to a 2006 Saturday Night Live skit in which Maya Rudolph portrays a singer butchering the anthem by performing it off-key.

OMG. So glad someone did this. Fergie vs. my all-time favorite star spangled banner performance by Maya Rudolph:https://t.co/skSgm8RlHW — Jeremy Cowart (@jeremycowart) February 19, 2018

