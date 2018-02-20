Florida Victim Peter Wang Gets Honorary Acceptance to West Point

It was an emotional scene as Peter Wang, a heroic student who was killed as he held doors open for fellow classmates during last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla., was honored at his burial Tuesday.

West Point has honored the 15-year-old with posthumous admission into the class of 2025 and honorarium tokens were given to his family. Wang’s dream was to attend the prestigious military academy, according to reports.

West Point tweeted the news of Wang’s acceptance Tuesday.

One of USMA’s priorities is to develop leaders of character who are committed to the values of Duty, Honor & Country. Peter Wang’s actions on February 14 are an example of those principles & the academy honors his dream of being a West Point cadet with a 2025 letter of acceptance pic.twitter.com/fycvJBhte8 — US Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) February 20, 2018

An online petition had called for the teenager, a Junior ROTC cadet, to be given full military honors at his funeral.

During the funeral, Cadet Maj. Marshall Ryan eulogized Wang, calling him “a hurricane of sunshine.”

The U.S. Army announced it was awarding the teenager a Medal of Heroism for his valor, as well as two other Junior ROTC cadets — Alaina Petty and Martin Duque, both 14 — who were also killed in the massacre.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Jim Gard told Inside Edition that the medals are well deserved, adding that Wang alone saved anywhere between 10 and 20 lives.

Former vets and members of the Patriot Guard Riders escorted Wang’s hearse to the funeral.

RELATED STORIES



Teen Brothers Exchanged Heartbreaking Text Messages During Shooting





Florida Teacher’s Quick Action May Have Saved the Lives of Students During Shooting





Nikolas Cruz Practiced Shooting While Wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat, Video Shows

