Franklin County offering bags that can neutralize opiates

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The opiate crisis is affecting thousands of people across Ohio, including many in Franklin County.

In 2016 more than 4,000 people in Ohio died from a drug overdose, now public health officials in Franklin County hopes deactivation prescription drug bags can be part of the solution in saving lives.

This is the county’s alternative to disposing of pills.

“We heard a lot of people say what can I do to be a part of the solution? How can I help? And this is the way that people could help safely dispose of any medication that they may have in their medicine cabinet,” said Dr. Delaney Smith, Medical Director of ADAMH.

This is a part of the county’s Opiate Action Plan, the Franklin County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board is spending $20,000 to buy 5,000 bags.

By placing the pills into the bag already filled with a special carbon and adding water, it can neutralize up to 45 pills, six patches or 6 ounces of liquid.

“There are 90 million surgeries every year in the United States and 60 million of those people go home with an opiate,” said Scott Vanderkarr, Director of Drug Court Advocacy and Reform for the Addict’s Parents United. “I would guess that there is very high percentage does not take all those opiates. They sit in a medicine cabinet or on the top store somewhere where a teenager can get to them and then and then get hooked.”

Retired Franklin County Judge Scott Vanderkarr was one of the first judges in Ohio to give addicts a second chance by creating a special docket relying heavily on treatment and services. He’s seen many families torn apart because of this epidemic

“If they are fewer pills out on the street, the better off,” said Vanderkarr.

“This is one way that people can really help get this out of their homes and make sure it’s not a loved one that is finding these pills and taking them out,” said Smith.

ADAMH will give the bags to the Franklin County Public Health and Columbus Public Health departments to give out during training.

Starting at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, February 21st at Victory Ministries Center of Hope Campaign 964 E. Main Street, Whitehall 43213, these bags will be given out to the public. Franklin County Public Health is having a naloxone training session in Whitehall. No RSVP or registration is needed and those that attend the entire training receive a free naloxone kit and will also be offered the new drug disposal bags if they want one.