Joshua Thiede Alive: Missing Uber and Lyft Driver Found In Hospital After Week-Long Search

The California Uber and Lyft driver who vanished a week ago to the extreme distress of friends and family has been found.

Hours after authorities located Joshua Thiede’s 2014 black Nissan Altima on Monday, friends told CBS Los Angeles that the 29-year-old had subsequently been found alive and in a hospital.

Thiede’s mother, a prevalent voice in the frantic search for her son even from her home in Ohio, confirmed the development on Facebook.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that Joshua Thiede has been found. He is at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles. I will be getting on a plane as soon as possible to take care of him,” Janet Thiede wrote Tuesday morning.

It was a break in a case that began Feb. 12 with Thiede’s mysterious disappearance and an ominous 911 call.

Thiede was last seen driving for either Uber or Lyft on Wilshire Boulevard just north of the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles.

The Ohio native moved to Los Angeles to launch a new organic shoe line that would benefit the homeless and was driving for the ride-sharing apps to supplement his income, his sister wrote on social media.

Thiede reportedly dialed 911 around 11 a.m. on the day he was last seen, but the call disconnected before a dispatcher answered the line.

“His last call was to 911,” Janet Thiede previously wrote on Facebook. “We love him and need to find him.”

Perplexingly, all of his social media accounts were also deleted.

The first break came Monday morning when Thiede’s car was found over a week after he vanished.

“As many of you know, my son’s car was found this afternoon. It was searched and fingerprinted. According to LAPD, there were no signs of trauma. His cell phone has not been found,” Janet Thiede wrote at the time. “We appreciate all the work of the LAPD, Joshua’s friends, friends of the family, everyone out there searching for Josh, and the media.”

Hours later, her son was finally found. And while he’s alive, many questions remain and police say they have not yet closed the missing persons case.

“At this time, we do not have all the details. We are just extremely happy that he is alive. We are continuing to ask the LAPD to investigate the circumstances that landed him in the hospital,” Janet Thiede wrote.

A spokesman for Uber told InsideEdition.com they are cooperating with police.

“Our concern is with Mr. Thiede’s safety and wellbeing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for Lyft said in a statement to InsideEdition.com. “We have been in touch with law enforcement to offer our assistance and stand ready to help in any way we can.”

