Judge to decide if Judy Malinowski’s testimony against her accused killer will be heard

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Justice is coming, but it will never be enough. That’s what the mother of Judy Malinowski had to say Tuesday.

Michael Slager, charged with capital murder in Judy’s death, was in court as the state gears up for the high-profile death penalty case.

A lot is riding on what happens in these hearings leading up to the July trial, including whether or not Judy will be able to testify in her own murder trial. Something that if allowed would be historic.

“There’s never been a victim who’s testified in their own murder trial and the potentially slippery slope that this ruling could have, could affect, is troubling to us,” said one of Slager’s Attorney’s, Mark Collins.

Slager listened to the judge’s pretrial rulings in cuffs. He’s charged with capital murder, accused of causing Judy’s death after dousing her with gas and setting her on fire.

“It was difficult to see him,” said Judy’s mom, Bonnie Bowes.

Bowes watched him closely in court.

“If I were to guess I would guess there’s no remorse there,” she said.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said their case is strong with or without Judy’s deposition that she taped before she died from her hospital bed.

“Certainly we can go forward without the deposition, but we think it’s important the victim be allowed to speak,” he said. “Because she can’t be here otherwise.”

Bowes said after how her daughter suffered, she deserves to be heard.

“I think her voice should be heard. She fought to tell her story.”

The trial starts July 6. The judge is expected to decide on whether the taped deposition is admissible March 22nd.