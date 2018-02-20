Judge to rule on Judy Malinowski video deposition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A judge is expected to decide whether or not a video deposition from Judy Malinowski will be allowed in court proceedings during the capital murder trial of Michael Slager.

Michael Slager is facing the death penalty in this case. He’s charged with capital murder after he doused Malinowski with gas and set her on fire. She passed away earlier this year, after spending about two years in the hospital with horrific burns.

Judge Reece set a tentative trial date for July 6th, 2018. Judy’s mother, Bonnie Bowes, was there in the courtroom for the hearing. She said she’s still fighting to make sure her daughter’s voice is heard during the trial.

There are 42 motions in the case; the judge is expected to rule on just 14 of them today.