Late Columbus folk artist Aminah Robinson honored at library

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– If you’ve ever been to the Main Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, you can’t miss it–colorful works of art by the late Columbus folk artist Aminah Robinson.

Last week, just a few days before what would have been her 78th birthday, library representatives came together with the Columbus Museum of Art for a special tribute.

Carole Genshaft, Curator-at-large at the Columbus Museum of Art, worked with Aminah for several years. Inspired by her love of community and family, she decided to write a children’s book. She called it “Aminah’s World”.

“I always noticed how wonderful her work was received by families and kids. It’s colorful, it’s full of found objects, lots of textiles, so it’s really easy to relate to for people of all ages,” explains Genshaft.

The book was published last year, and last Wednesday, the museum presented 26 copies to the Columbus Metropolitan Library for customers to check out.

Aminah’s art was inspired by the African concept of ‘understanding the past in order to go forward’. Full of old photos and samples of her work, Genshaft hopes that it just might get kids asking questions about their own past.

“The book is really interactive, and hopefully kids will maybe talk to the elders in their family, and record their history, and think a little bit differently about who they are.”

Aminah’s childhood friend, Carol Wilkerson, also attended the tribute. They spent time together right up until her death in 2015. Reading through the book really brings her back.

“It just brings back so many memories…it’s an easy read, and it’s a hard read because…it’s just hard sometimes,” said Wilkerson, with tears in her eyes.

If you’d like to see Aminah’s art in person, you can find her two large murals along the atrium stairwell at the Main Library. Her work is also always on display at the Columbus Museum of Art.