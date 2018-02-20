Lucky Charms adds new unicorn marshmallow

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCMH) — Get ready for some more magic with your breakfast cereal because Lucky Charms has announced it was adding a unicorn marshmallow to the mix.

Just last week, the cereal announced it would be retiring the hourglass marshmallow.

Then on Monday, Lucky Charms’ announced on social media that it would be adding a new “Magical Unicorn” marbit (the official name of the cereal’s marshmallows).

No time was given as to when the new marshmallow would make its debut.

Last year, the company offered 10,000 boxes of a marshmallow only version of the cereal, to anyone who found a special code.

