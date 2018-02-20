Man Assaults Gas Station Cashier With Hot Dogs After Refusing to Let Him Buy Beer: Cops

Cops in Florida have detained a man they say assaulted a convenience store attendant with a barrage of high-calorie snacks.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released bizarre footage from a Petro Gas Station outside Gainesville that they claim shows 35-year-old Cavan McDaniel as he unleashes his fury in the form of hot dogs.

According to a police statement on the arrest, witnesses told deputies that McDaniel was upset because the gas station attendant would not sell him beer.

The victim then told deputies that McDaniel threw hot dogs at her and poked her in the face with a corn dog stick, police said.

The entire incident was caught on the store’s surveillance video and cops believe it confirmed the victim’s story.

“The victim was left with a red mark under her eye due to the corn dog stick attack,” the police statement read.

McDaniel was arrested and charged with battery-touch or strike and a probation violation.

He remains in the Marion County Jail on no bond due to the probation violation.

