Ohio student raising money for school safety devices

DENNISON, OH (WCMH) — In Northeast Ohio, a preteen student is doing more than his part to help stop school violence.

Kohlton Clavey 10, has convinced his school board to let him raise money to buy safety door stops, called Barracudas, an active shooter prevention system, for all district classrooms.

NBC4 traveled to Claymont Intermediate School in Tuscarawas County to tell Kohlton’s story.

Clavey has raised $1,100 so far to buy the safety devices, he said he hopes to help protect everyone in his school district.

After a lockdown at Claymont Intermediate school, Calvey with his mother’s help decided to research and buy the Barracuda safety door stops. Sold by Troy Lowe through his company Silverback. On Tuesday morning Calvey came to the principal’s office to tell Rich Page why he decided to expand the project.

“Because I wanted all the little ones to be safe too,” Calvey explained why he wanted door stops in the other seven school buildings.

Both his principal and mother said they are very proud of him.

“I am humbled, I am proud to be his momma,” said his mother Elaine Zurcher.

Kohlton has been charting his fundraising progress.

Pointed to a tri-fold poster board he and his older sister mocked up, he said, “I did a hat day, and am doing a movie night watch, and a bake sale.” He has a large pencil drawn on the board, colored in red correlating to the amount raise.

Calvey said he came up with the idea after an October lockdown at his own school. Dennison Police raided a home just doors away from the school and the principal said they were on lockdown for 30 minutes. Calvey said he watches the news to keep up with current events and his mom said the Florida school shooting really got to him.

“He came home from school and said mommy kids died today… Zurcher said as she choked up. “As a parent, you just think how do you talk to your kid about that,” she said.

His principal calls Kohlton an unselfish giver.

“Just before Christmas this young man sponsored his whole homeroom with mittens and gloves,” said Page.

His mother gets some credit for putting him on the right track.

“Hey my love are you fam-mazing today? Yeah! Kohlton replied. I knew it,” Zurcher said as she hugged him in the principal’s office.

Kohlton’s Cause needs to raise $14,000 more to put 120 of the devices in classrooms throughout the district.

Lowe said he is impressed by Calvey’s courage to speak before the school board and have such an impressive plan.” His company is donating some of the safety devices at no cost.

For more information on the Barracuda go to Silverback’s web site.

https://www.silverbacksafety.com

To donate to Kohlton’s Cause, his principal said donations can be sent by mail to Claymont City School District at 201 North Third St. Dennison, Ohio 44621.