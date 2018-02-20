Ohio teen accused of stabbing school security officer

TOLEDO, OH (WCMH) – A 13-year-old Toledo boy is facing a felonious assault charge after allegedly stabbing a school security officer.

It happened Tuesday morning at Jefferson Junior High School in the Washington Local Schools district, the Toledo Blade reported.

According to a police report, the victim, 57-year-old Craig Hannah heard a knock at his door. He then opened the door, but didn’t see anyone outside. He took a step outside and noticed the suspect.

Hannah said he then felt a poke in his abdominal area and saw a metal object fall to the ground. He then noticed it was a knife that broke when it made contact with his body.

Hannah took the suspect into custody and escorted him to the school’s office to wait for police.

According to the police report, the suspect told Hannah “I want to kill you because I don’t like you.”

The report said the student was confused about how the knife broke.

Hannah only suffered a small cut to his abdomen.

The suspect was taken to a juvenile detention center.