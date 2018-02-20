Ohio woman charged after three dogs starved to death, another decapitated

MIDDLETOWN, OH (WCMH) – An Ohio woman is facing animal cruelty charges after four dogs were found dead in her backyard.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the 1300 block of Oxford State Road in Middletown after the Sheriff’s office received information about several dead dogs in the yard.

When deputies arrived, they found four dead dogs. Two were found in dog houses. Another was found in a black plastic tote, along with the decapitated head of a fourth dog.

The owner, Tina Marie Jackson, 39, told deputies she ran out of dog food and she never provided bedding in the dog houses to keep the animals warm, according to the Sheriff’s office. She didn’t explain the presence of the decapitated dog.

Necropsies revealed that three of the four dogs died of starvation. No cause of death was determined for the fourth dog since the rest of the body has not been found.

“I am beside myself,” said Sheriff Richard Jones. “Owning one animal and treating it like trash is appalling but this woman had four. I am disgusted that these poor animals suffered and I am glad Ms. Jackson is behind bars.”

Ms. Jackson was arrested and charged with three counts of felony animal cruelty to companion animals. She is currently housed in Middletown City Jail.