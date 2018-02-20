Olympian from Slovenia tests positive for doping

A Slovenian hockey player has become the third athlete to test positive for doping at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Ziga Jeglic tested positive for fenoterol in an in-competition test. Fenoterol is a drug designed to open the airways to the lungs.

Jeglic has been suspended from the games and has been ordered to leave the athletes village within 24 hours.

Slovenia was scheduled to play Norway in men’s hockey on Tuesday, but Jeglic was scratched from the team.

The 29-year-old defenseman played in all three preliminary-round games and had an assist.

Japanese short-track speedskater Kei Saito and Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky, who won a bronze medal, have also tested positive at the Pyeongchang Games.

