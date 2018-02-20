Otterbein University offers full scholarships to Officer Joering’s daughters

By Published:

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Otterbein University announced that it will offer full four-year scholarships to Officer Eric Joering’s daughters.

A representative from Otterbein read a letter from the school’s president to Westerville City Council Tuesday evening.

At Otterbein University we’ve been deeply touched by the loss of your husband Eric and Officer Anthony Morelli, and the bravery with which you have responded. As a community, Otterbein University would like to recognize Eric’s heroism and courage by offering support that we hope will provide some long-term security and support for your family.

As an institution of higher education, we are committing to provide full-tuition scholarships for each of your daughters, for a period of up to four years of full-time study, to assure that each of them has sufficient support to complete and undergraduate degree at Otterbein.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s