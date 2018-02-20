Otterbein University offers full scholarships to Officer Joering’s daughters

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Otterbein University announced that it will offer full four-year scholarships to Officer Eric Joering’s daughters.

A representative from Otterbein read a letter from the school’s president to Westerville City Council Tuesday evening.

At Otterbein University we’ve been deeply touched by the loss of your husband Eric and Officer Anthony Morelli, and the bravery with which you have responded. As a community, Otterbein University would like to recognize Eric’s heroism and courage by offering support that we hope will provide some long-term security and support for your family.

As an institution of higher education, we are committing to provide full-tuition scholarships for each of your daughters, for a period of up to four years of full-time study, to assure that each of them has sufficient support to complete and undergraduate degree at Otterbein.