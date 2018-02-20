Touching photo shows sheriff’s deputy praying over school shooting victim in hospital

By Published: Updated:

PARKLAND, FL (WCMH) — A photo of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputy is going viral after she prayed over one of the school shooting victims in the hospital.

Deputy Brenda Louis still considers herself a rookie after two years with the sheriff’s office. She is the mother of a 16-year-old and the horrific events that unfolded at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School last week have stuck with her.

“It just hit me really hard,” Deputy Louis told WPLG. “I don’t know how long I cried, but I cried.”

The shooting left 17 people dead, many of them students. Fourteen others were wounded and rushed to area hospitals, including 15-year-old Kyle Laman.

Deputy Louis was assigned a detail at Broward Health Medical Center, where Laman was transported.

“When Kyle came out from surgery, I just felt it in my heart. It was really heavy in me to pray for him,” Deputy Louis said. “My sister actually texted me and she was like, ‘You need to pray for these kids; you were placed there for a reason.’”

Deputy Louis approached Laman’s parents and asked them if she could pray for him.

“And they were like, ‘Of course you can, you can.’ And I had no idea they were going to take this picture of me,” she said.

The photo shows Deputy Louis with her hands resting on Laman’s leg and her eyes closed. She can’t remember exactly what she said, but she told WPLG she and God “were having a conversation.”

“I just believe prayer is very powerful,” Deputy Louis said.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s