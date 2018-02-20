Police in Kansas still desperately searching for missing 5-year-old boy

KSNW Published: Updated:

WICHITA, KS (KSNW) – Wichita police continue the search for 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez. On Monday, police said they searched Dr. Glen Dey Park, Harrison Park, and Chisholm Creek Park.

Police utilized the K-9 unit, mounted horse unit, and a drone in the searches, but they didn’t find anything. Police said they are continuing to follow new tips. They will search new locations today.

At least 100 law enforcement personnel from the Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department, and FBI are working on the case.

“We have received numerous tips. They document the tips and assign to investigators. They follow-up,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department spokesman.

Lucas was reported missing about 6:15 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, Lucas’ 26-year-old stepmother said he was last seen Saturday afternoon in his bedroom before she showered and fell asleep.

Lucas has brown hair and eyes and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a bear on it.

Police said they have had contact with the family in the past, but they would not go into details. When asked if DCF was involved, police said questions would have to be referred to that department. KSN asked DCF for more information, but they are not releasing any information at this time.

If you have information on his whereabouts or tips, please call 316-383-4661.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s