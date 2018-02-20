Police in Kansas still desperately searching for missing 5-year-old boy

WICHITA, KS (KSNW) – Wichita police continue the search for 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez. On Monday, police said they searched Dr. Glen Dey Park, Harrison Park, and Chisholm Creek Park.

Police utilized the K-9 unit, mounted horse unit, and a drone in the searches, but they didn’t find anything. Police said they are continuing to follow new tips. They will search new locations today.

At least 100 law enforcement personnel from the Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department, and FBI are working on the case.

“We have received numerous tips. They document the tips and assign to investigators. They follow-up,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department spokesman.

Lucas was reported missing about 6:15 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, Lucas’ 26-year-old stepmother said he was last seen Saturday afternoon in his bedroom before she showered and fell asleep.

Lucas has brown hair and eyes and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a bear on it.

Police said they have had contact with the family in the past, but they would not go into details. When asked if DCF was involved, police said questions would have to be referred to that department. KSN asked DCF for more information, but they are not releasing any information at this time.

If you have information on his whereabouts or tips, please call 316-383-4661.