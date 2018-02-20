Police: Man intervenes in family dispute and kills armed man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man who shot and pistol-whipped his daughter during a domestic dispute following a crash on an Albuquerque street was shot and killed when he pointed his gun at an armed man who intervened, police said.

The Albuquerque Journal reports charges are not likely to be filed against the man who stepped in, but a final decision will be up to prosecutors. Police say he cooperated with investigators and was released.

The dispute Sunday evening began when 66-year-old Qian Ming intentionally crashed his car in a truck that his estranged wife and daughter were traveling in, police said.

After the wreck, Ming ran toward the two women and fired into the car, striking his daughter in the shoulder.

Officer Simon Drobik, a police spokesman, said Ming pulled the daughter from the car and started pistol-whipping her in the street. That’s when a 34-year-old man intervened and pointed his weapon at Ming and told him to stop.

Drobik said Ming pointed his gun at the man, who then fatally shot Ming.

“To say the least, this guy prevented possibly a double homicide,” Drobik said. “In my 19 years of experience, I would say that those two females would have been dead if he hadn’t stepped in and took action.”