Queen Elizabeth Crashes London Fashion Week, Sits Next to Vogue Editor

Queen Elizabeth made an unannounced appearance at London’s Fashion Week Tuesday, resplendent in a sky blue suit embellished with tiny Swarovski crystals and carrying her signature short-handled handbag, this time in black patent leather.

Her Majesty was not expected at Richard Quinn’s show, and her surprise visit prompted everyone to rise their feet, including U.S. fashion royalty Anna Wintour, the sour-faced editor of Vogue, who also stood but did not remove her giant sunglasses.

The queen sat next to Wintour and made some idle chit chat as models loped down the catwalk.

Wintour wore an Alexander McQueen dress and sat on her fake fur coat in the front row of the Quinn show, which featured models in all manner of slinky get-ups sporting motorcycle helmets and scarves that covered their faces. 

Queen Elizabeth kept a poker face throughout the couture display.

She also viewed a hat exhibition curated by Stephen Jones before the runway show.

She later bestowed the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Quinn, an up-and-coming London designer fond of bold, floral prints.

It was the queen’s first appearance at London Fashion Week.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, addressed the Quinn show audience after the models left the runway.

“I would like to formally welcome Her Majesty the Queen to London Fashion Week. Your Majesty, it is a true honor to have you here and to have your support for British fashion.”

