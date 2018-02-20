‘Shib Sibs’ Ice Dancers Win Bronze as Madison Chock and Evan Bates Fall Short of Medal With ‘Heartbreaking’ Slip-Up

As the brother-sister ice dancing duo of Maia and Alex Shibutani become the first Asian Americans to medal in their sport, the rest of the American teams were unfortunately disappointed by their results following the Pyeongchang Olympics’ free skate event.

Canadian stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir took home gold for their emotional free skate to “Moulin Rouge,” and French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, who train with the Canadians, were a close second with their performance to “Moonlight Sonata.”

Not far behind were the “Shib Sibs,” who narrowly came in third, winning them their second bronze medal after the team event.

“We were so happy for them and they looked so happy,” their mom Naomi Shibutani said in an interview with NBC following their free dance. “When it came down to it, that was enough for us.”

Trailing closely behind were American teammates Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donahue, who came in fourth.

Ice dancing couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who spoke with InsideEdition.com ahead of the games, finished ninth after what commentators described as a “heartbreaking” fall.

Skating to John Lennon’s “Imagine,” the pair’s skates collided as they went into a spin, and both Chock and Bates ended up falling to the ice. The mistake cost them a significant amount of points off their technical score.

“As soon as it happened, I couldn’t believe our butts were on the ice where our skates were supposed to be,” Chock told reporters following the event. “It’s just not something you want to have happen. We worked so hard this season to reinvent ourselves, and I think we’ve done that. It just sucks that this happened at the Olympic Games. But it’s okay. Life goes on, and we’ll go on. We’ll be okay.”

Bates added, “We’ve got to come back and redeem ourselves. That’s part of our story now.”

