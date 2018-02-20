Struck by Parkland Shooting Tragedy, Gun Owner Saws His AR-15 in Half

A gun owner was so horrified by the tragedy in Parkland, Fla., that he decided to saw his legally registered AR-15 in half.

The semi-automatic firearm is the same type of weapon Nikolas Cruz allegedly used to slaughter 17 people last week in Florida’s deadliest school shooting.

Scott Pappalardo, who also has a second amendment tattoo on his arm, took to Facebook Sunday to make the announcement and post the clip of him cutting up the weapon.

His Facebook video, entitled, “My Drop in a Very Large Bucket,” has been viewed nearly 18 million times. He says he made it with the goal of having “one less” of the devastating firearms in existence.

“I’ve decided today, I’m going to make sure this weapon will never be able to take a life,” Pappalardo says in the video. “The barrel of this gun will never be pointed at someone. I mean, think about it. Is the right to own this weapon more important than someone’s life?”

Kimberly and James Snead, who took in Cruz following the death of his mother in November, told CBS News they were aware he possessed weapons, but thought they were safely stored in a gun safe.



“I knew he had five or six [guns]; I didn’t know what kind they were,” James Snead said. “It didn’t matter what kind of guns they were. I have guns. I respect guns as long as they’re handled properly, safely. And one of the stipulations before moving in was to have a gun safe before he moved in.”

When asked whether he thought it was acceptable for a 19-year-old to possess an AR-15, Snead said: “It’s his right to have it.”

Meanwhile, the crusade of survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School carnage continued Tuesday as hundreds of students boarded buses to Florida’s capital of Tallahassee to demand stricter gun control legislation.

The students have also organized a march on Washington, which is set for next month.

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, announced Tuesday that they will join the march and will donate $500,000 in the names of their twins, Ella and Alexander, to the “March for Our Lives.”

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” the couple told USA Today in a statement. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country.”

