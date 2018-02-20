Student removed from Pickerington North High School after bringing bullet to school

PICKERINGTON, OH ( WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student brought a bullet to school.

According to Chris Briggs, superintendent of Pickerington Local School District, a student was showing a .22 caliber bullet to students at Pickerington North High School on Tuesday. Students alerted school administrators. The student was located, and administrators searched his belongings and located the bullet. No weapon was found.

The student has been removed from school grounds. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

In a letter to parents, Briggs said the student will face the appropriate disciplinary measures.

“This sort of behavior is never appropriate, but given the heightened attention currently placed on gun violence in our schools, many of your students are understandably upset,” Briggs wrote. “As always, our children’s safety is our primary concern, and we will not tolerate this type of behavior.”