Teen convicted of murdering brother after fight over candy

SPRINGFIELD, OH (AP) — An Ohio teenager charged as an adult for the killing of his younger brother after an argument over Halloween candy has been convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Court records show Nicholas Starling recently pleaded guilty to the charge in a courtroom in Springfield, 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Columbus. Clark County’s prosecutor says Starling was sentenced to life in prison with parole possible after 15 years.

Authorities say Starling was 16 when he killed 14-year-old Harley Starling in October 2016. Police say he told them he went into his brother’s bedroom and hit him in the head multiple times with a baseball bat before stabbing him in the neck.

A message seeking comment was left for Starling’s attorney on Tuesday.

