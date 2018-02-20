The World’s Only Panda Triplets Celebrate Lunar New Year With a Family Feast

Lunar New Year is an occasion best celebrated with family, and the world’s only set of panda triplets seem to agree.

Mengmeng, Shuaishuai and Kuku spent the weekend feasting on bamboo, carrots and steamed cornbread in the shape of gold blocks and dumplings just as all of China celebrated in a similar manner during the beginning of the 15-day holiday.

The cubs, whose names mean cute, handsome and cool, are 3-and-a-half years old and live at a zoo in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

The trio, born to mom Juxiao, is the only set of panda triplets to have survived past birth.

