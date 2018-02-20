Top Spots: 10 of the best bowling alleys in the Columbus area

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Whether you’re a seasoned league member or need the bumper lanes, there’s just something about bowling that makes it fun for almost everyone.

The Columbus metro area has a lot to offer when it comes to bowling, from flashy alleys with arcades to well-worn (and well-loved) joints that have been in business for decades. I asked NBC4 viewers what their favorite bowling alleys in the Columbus area are, and here’s what they said.

Holiday Lanes

Where: 4589 E. Broad St., Columbus

Holiday Lanes has been serving the eastside since 1959. This family owned establishment hosts the most sanctioned leagues in the Greater Columbus Bowling Congress, but don’t let that intimidate you if you’re just a recreational bowler. It’s a great place to take the entire family or a group of friends and features an arcade, snack bar and full service bar. Games start at $5 per game per adult with $2.50 for shoe rental per person.

Sequoia Pro Bowl

Where: 5501 Sandalwood Blvd., Columbus

With more than 30 lanes, sand volleyball, a sports bar and other indoor games, it’s easy to see why viewers love Sequoia Pro Bowl. This bowling alley is what comes to mind when I think of bowling: a retro (but well-cared for) interior, great prices for shoe rentals and games, decent food and affordable drinks. Plus, it’s tucked away in a residential neighborhood, so it’s less busy than other bowling alleys most nights. Games start at just $5, with $3 shoe rental, but they usually offer all-you-can-bowl specials. Check out their website for details.

Thompson’s Capri Lanes

Where: 5860 Roche Drive, Columbus

League bowling: check. Great game specials: check. Vintage feel: check. Thompson’s Capri Lanes is definitely what you’re looking for if you want a night of pure bowling fun. Customers rave about the friendly staff and great service here. Single games start at $5 for adults and $4.25 for kids and seniors. Bowling shoe rental is $3. Pro tip: Stop by on Tuesdays for $2 Tuesdays all day and all night. Click here for more specials.

Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl

Where: 3224 S. High St., Columbus

WWCB has more than 40 lanes, cosmic bowling, fun tournaments and bowling leagues for all ages. This alley also has a large arcade and a party room. As far as bowling alley food goes, WWCB is ahead of the curve with Tristan’s Pizza & Wings, a full service bar with 10 beers on tap and an enhanced menu featuring just about everything from breakfast to classic apps to burgers and more. Single games are just $3 before 5pm Monday through Saturday. Games after 5pm are $4 Monday through Thursday and $4.50 Friday and Saturday. Check out their website for more pricing details and to check their specials.

Ten Pin Alley

Where: 5499 Ten Pin Alley, Hilliard

If you’re looking for a more modern bowling experience, check out Ten Pin Alley in Hilliard. The newly remodeled facility offers bowling, bocce, a full restaurant, new bar, laser tag, arcade and private 8-lane area in addition to its original 16 lanes. Hourly lane rental starts at just $26 per hour before 5pm. Rates after 5pm start at $28 per hour Monday through Thursday and $34 per hour Friday and Saturday.

Gahanna Lanes

Where: 215 W. Johnstown Road, Columbus

Gahanna Lanes offers a great night out with bowling, arcade games and black light mini golf. Open play games are just $5.50 per game for adults and $4.75 per game for kids. Pro tip: Be sure to catch the Rock ‘n Bowl events on Friday and Saturday nights from 11pm to midnight. Games are just $12 per person. Plus, Gahanna Lanes offers Insanity Nights every Thursday from 9:30pm to midnight for just $8 per person with free shoe rental.

Columbus Square Bowling Palace

Where: 5707 Forest Hills Blvd., Columbus

Columbus Square Bowling Palace has been family owned and operated since 1983 and is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year. The facility has more than 60 lanes, an arcade, a full-service bar and a full restaurant. Adults can bowl for just $4.75 per game and shoe rental is just $3.25. Columbus Square Boling Palace also offers the Night Owl Bowling Special from 3am to 8am Monday through Friday, when you can bowl for three straight hours for just $3 per person. They also offer the Twofer Tuesdays Bowling Special, with $2 games, $2 pizza slices, $2 domestic beer drafts and $2 shoe rental.

High Performance Lanes Bowling Center

Where: 2012 Innis Road, Columbus

Located on Innis Road, HP Lanes Bowling Center is a great place to take the whole family. The facility offers 50 lanes, all with power bumpers for kids 8 and under. The bumpers go down when it’s the grown-ups’ turn to play. Sign up for their email club to get $10 off your next visit.

Game of Western Columbus

Where: 500 Georgesville Road, Columbus

With 28 lanes of bowling, laser tag, a state-of-the-art game room and much more, Game of Columbus has all you could want in a bowling alley. Their open bowl games are just $5 per person per game, and shoe rentals are $4.50. Hourly lane rentals start at $25. Click here for more deals.