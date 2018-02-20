Trump Unleashes Tweetstorm Blasting Rachel Crooks, Who Accuses Him of Forcibly Kissing Her

There was a blistering morning attack from President Trump after he saw The Washington Post front page, which featured a woman accusing him of forcibly kissing her in the lobby of Trump Tower.

Rachel Crooks is one of 19 women to make sexual misconduct allegations against the president, all of which he denies.

Taking to Twitter Tuesday morning, Trump wasted no time punching back against the claims.

“A woman I don’t know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened!” he wrote.

A woman I don’t know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

….cameras running. Another False Accusation. Why doesn’t @washingtonpost report the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me? One had her home mortgage paid off. Only @FoxNews so reported…doesn’t fit the Mainstream Media narrative. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

Crooks first told her story six weeks before the 2016 election. She claims Trump kissed her without her consent when she worked as a receptionist at Trump Tower.

Crooks, 35, described that moment with Inside Edition in December.

“I introduced myself; he kind of held onto my hand, kissed my cheeks, kept drawing me back in, kissed me on the cheeks and then he kissed me on the lips,” she claimed.

In Tuesday’s Washington Post story, she offered as evidence of the encounter in the form of an email she sent her mom later that day on Jan. 11, 2006.

“Hey ma, my day started off rough…had a weird incident with Mr. Trump,” she wrote.

She sent another email to her sister on the same day, which read: “I must just appear to be some dumb girl that he can take advantage of…ugh!”

Crooks came to New York City from a small town in Ohio, where she was salutatorian of her high school class.

She says she was so upset at the encounter she gave up life in the big city and moved back home.

“I was shocked and devastated,” she told Inside Edition. “My self-image was — I always wanted to be an accomplished person — was demolished.”

In another tweet, Trump questioned the motives of the accusers.

“Why doesn’t @washingtonpost report the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me?” Trump tweeted. “One had her home mortgage paid off!”

While some of Trump’s accusers have reportedly accepted money from Democratic donors, Crooks is not one of them.

“Trump should not be immune to this, he should be held accountable,” she told Inside Edition as to why she came forward.

Crooks is now running for Ohio state legislature.

“I think my voice should have been heard then, and I’ll still fight for it to be heard now,” she told Cosmopolitan earlier this month. “Americans are really upset with politics as usual, and I want to be a voice for them.”

