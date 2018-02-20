Two arrested after officers deploy tear gas during barricade situation in Hocking County

HOCKING CO., OH (WCMH) — Two people were arrested after a barricade situation outside Logan, Ohio Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Interdiction Detectives discovered a wanted fugitive with an outstanding nationwide arrest warrant was staying at a home on Hocking Drive. Detectives contacted the homeowner who confirmed Casey Moss, 31, of Logan, was inside the home.

When detectives arrived, they approached the bedroom Moss was in. Moss told officers he had a firearm and would not come out of the room willingly. The officers exited the home and established a perimeter. Additional officers from the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, the Logan Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Logan-Hocking Special Response team were called to the scene.

Nearby, Logan-Hocking schools were placed under lockdown as a precaution.

A law enforcement negotiator established communication with Moss, and officers learned Amber Poe, 30, of Logan, was also inside the home. She refused to comply with orders from officers to exit the residence.

Negotiations proved to be unsuccessful, and officers deployed tear gas into the home. Moss and Poe exited the residence and were taken into custody without further incident.

Moss is charged with inducing panic. He was also placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant from Fairfield County for violating the terms of his probation from an original charge of trafficking in heroin.

Poe was also arrested and had an outstanding arrest warrant. She is charged with obstructing justice.

Moss and Poe were both transported to the Fairfield County Jail.