U.S. men’s hockey beats Slovakia, advances to quarterfinals

By Jack Doles Published:
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 20: Troy Terry #23 of the United States skates against Michal Cajkovsky #56 of Slovakia during the Men's Play-offs Qualifications game on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 20, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (WOOD) — It was a hockey game the United States had to have and they got it with a resounding 5-1 victory over Slovakia.

The U.S. men’s team had scored just four goals in their first three games of the PyeongChang Olympics, but they put five on the board in their fourth game.

The first period was scoreless but in the second period, Team USA scored two quick goals with the first from forward Ryan Donoto. Defenseman James Wisniewski scored next on a power play assisted by forward Troy Terry, who had a total of three assists in the second period. They put it away in the third period and Donoto scored his second goal.

Team USA now advances to the quarterfinals where they’ll take on the Czech Republic on Feb. 21.

Photos: USA Men’s Hockey beats Slovakia

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s