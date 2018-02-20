Walnut Ridge student facing disciplinary measures after bringing gun to school

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Walnut Ridge High School Student is facing disciplinary measures after staff members confiscated a handgun on Friday.

According to a letter sent to parents, Walnut Ridge High School principal Richard Stotts said staff members received a report that a student was in possession of a weapon on school grounds. The student was isolated and the weapon was confiscated without incident.

“We have a zero tolerance [policy] for any weapon brought to school,” Stotts wrote, assuring parents the student will be held accountable for his actions.

A spokesperson for Columbus City Schools said a total of 10 weapons have been confiscated from students during the 2017-2018 school year so far.