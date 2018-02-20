Warmest winter day on record in Central Ohio!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Yesterday we fell just 1 degree shy of the record high of 70° for the date. Overnight last night we only dropped to 60°, which beat the old record for the warmest low temperature by 11°

Today, we had the 2nd warmest high temperature of Meteorological Winter, warmest average temperature

Meteorological Winter is the months of December, January, and February.

If you just go off the warmest recorded temperature in this three month period, last February 24th will stand alone at 78°

1st 78° 2-24-2017

2nd 77° 2-20-2018

3rd 76° 12-3-1982

4th 75° 2-26-2000

5th 74° 2-25-2000

5th 74° 2-11-1999

5th 74° 1-25-1950

8th 73° 12-06-1998

8th 73° 2-25-1957

If you go off the average (high + low / 2) temperature for the day tomorrow could be tied for the 4th warmest day in this period

1st 68.5° (77/60) 2-20-2018

1st 68.5° (78/59) 2-24-2017

1st 68.5° (76/61) 12-3-1982

4th 67.5° (73/62) 12-06-1998

5th 66.0° (74/58) 1-25-1950

In 140 years of records for February 20th, this was the warmest and it wasn’t even close!

Our old record had been hit twice at 68°, today we shattered that by 9°, which is also 35° above normal for this time of the year.

Through today we have had 3946 days on record in February, 4340 in January, and 4340 in December. Those 12,626 days make up our records of Meteorological Winter, of those, today’s high of 77° ranks #2 of 12,626.

For average temperature (high + low / 2) today ranked tied for 1st at 68.5° with 2/24/2017 & 12/3/1982!

If you ever have questions about record temps, heat, temps, or any other weather questions, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave