Warmest winter day on record in Central Ohio!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Yesterday we fell just 1 degree shy of the record high of 70° for the date. Overnight last night we only dropped to 60°, which beat the old record for the warmest low temperature by 11°
Today, we had the 2nd warmest high temperature of Meteorological Winter, warmest average temperature
Meteorological Winter is the months of December, January, and February.
If you just go off the warmest recorded temperature in this three month period, last February 24th will stand alone at 78°
- 1st 78° 2-24-2017
- 2nd 77° 2-20-2018
- 3rd 76° 12-3-1982
- 4th 75° 2-26-2000
- 5th 74° 2-25-2000
- 5th 74° 2-11-1999
- 5th 74° 1-25-1950
- 8th 73° 12-06-1998
- 8th 73° 2-25-1957
If you go off the average (high + low / 2) temperature for the day tomorrow could be tied for the 4th warmest day in this period
- 1st 68.5° (77/60) 2-20-2018
- 1st 68.5° (78/59) 2-24-2017
- 1st 68.5° (76/61) 12-3-1982
- 4th 67.5° (73/62) 12-06-1998
- 5th 66.0° (74/58) 1-25-1950
In 140 years of records for February 20th, this was the warmest and it wasn’t even close!
Our old record had been hit twice at 68°, today we shattered that by 9°, which is also 35° above normal for this time of the year.
Through today we have had 3946 days on record in February, 4340 in January, and 4340 in December. Those 12,626 days make up our records of Meteorological Winter, of those, today’s high of 77° ranks #2 of 12,626.
For average temperature (high + low / 2) today ranked tied for 1st at 68.5° with 2/24/2017 & 12/3/1982!
