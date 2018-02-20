Warmest winter day on record in Central Ohio!

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Yesterday we fell just 1 degree shy of the record high of 70° for the date.  Overnight last night we only dropped to 60°, which beat the old record for the warmest low temperature by 11°

Today, we had the 2nd warmest high temperature of Meteorological Winter, warmest average temperature

Meteorological Winter is the months of December, January, and February.

If you just go off the warmest recorded temperature in this three month period, last February 24th will stand alone at 78°

  • 1st   78°  2-24-2017
  • 2nd   77°  2-20-2018
  • 3rd   76°  12-3-1982
  • 4th   75°  2-26-2000
  • 5th   74°  2-25-2000
  • 5th   74°  2-11-1999
  • 5th   74°  1-25-1950
  • 8th   73°  12-06-1998
  • 8th   73°  2-25-1957

If you go off the average (high + low / 2) temperature for the day tomorrow could be tied for the 4th warmest day in this period

  • 1st   68.5°  (77/60)  2-20-2018
  • 1st   68.5°  (78/59)  2-24-2017
  • 1st   68.5°  (76/61)  12-3-1982
  • 4th   67.5°  (73/62)  12-06-1998
  • 5th   66.0°  (74/58)  1-25-1950

In 140 years of records for February 20th, this was the warmest and it wasn’t even close!

Our old record had been hit twice at 68°, today we shattered that by 9°, which is also 35° above normal for this time of the year.

Through today we have had 3946 days on record in February, 4340 in January, and 4340 in December.  Those 12,626 days make up our records of Meteorological Winter, of those, today’s high of 77° ranks #2 of 12,626.

For average temperature (high + low / 2) today ranked tied for 1st at 68.5° with 2/24/2017 & 12/3/1982!

 

If you ever have questions about record temps, heat, temps, or any other weather questions, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s