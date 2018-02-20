Westerville restaurants raise money for fallen officers

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) -Thousands watched and mourned as two Westerville police officers’ families said goodbye for the last time. Lauren Leist said she was glad to see members of the community come out.

“Even though I don’t live as close anymore, but I still can feel the love and support for them. Even when I’m on campus and stuff. It reaches all the way out there to Columbus,” said Leist.

Leist is a student at the Ohio State University, but was born and raised in Westerville. She came here for a meal, but finds comfort in knowing the restaurant is raising money for the victims families.

“It feels so good to be able to come back here and know that there is a community that everyone is so caring and loving for and wants to give back and support as much as possible,” said Leist.

A feeling that Polaris Parkway Rusty Bucket manager Nick Harness said he shares as well.

“We just felt like we should be. We’re right here in Westerville and we felt like it was something. We had to do for the community and just to show our support,” said Leist.

He says every Central Ohio Rusty Bucket will donate a portion of Wednesday’s proceeds. Staff will also place more blue lights and ribbons in honor of those fallen officers.

Leist says she hopes this type of community unity will continue from now on.

“I hope that what everyone can take from this is that we should all be stronger and work together and just work to make the world a better place,” said Leist.